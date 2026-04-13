Dunedin woman accused of DUI caught on camera driving the wrong way pulls out credit card instead of license

The Brief A woman who was seen on camera driving the wrong way on Sheldon Road has been arrested for DUI. Dashcam video not only shows Kami Ellis, 52, driving the wrong way, but also jumping a curb before stopping. In a post on social media, HCSO wrote, "A wrong-way driver was quickly stopped by #teamHCSO deputies before anyone was hurt."



A woman who was arrested on DUI charges was caught on camera driving the wrong way in Hillsborough County.

What we know:

Dashcam video from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office shows a driver traveling the wrong way around 12:30 a.m. on Sheldon Road near West Linebaugh Avenue.

The driver, Kami Ellis, 52, was seen jumping a curb before coming to a stop.

When the deputy asks if the woman is feeling okay, she replies with," Yeah. I’m good."

He told her she was driving the wrong way on the road and hopped a curb.

The deputy asks if she can shut off the car and then says, "You don’t know how to shut your car off? Is this your car?"

When he asks for her driver’s license, the woman is seen fumbling through a wallet, and the deputy tells her that she pulled out a credit card and a Barnes and Noble gift card.

Once the woman is out of the vehicle, the deputy asks her to take one step forward. He then tells her to put her glasses on and her hands behind her back before placing her in handcuffs.

Ellis was charged with DUI.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

What they're saying:

In a post on social media, HCSO wrote, "A wrong-way driver was quickly stopped by #teamHCSO deputies before anyone was hurt."

The Source: This article was written with information from dashcam video and a social media post by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.



