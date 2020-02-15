Dunedin woman crossing street with groceries hit by SUV, suffers life-threatening injuries
DUNEDIN, Fla. - Cecilia Escarlet Dassie, 79, suffered life-threatening injuries Friday evening after being hit by an SUV, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said Dassie was pulling a metal cart full of groceries across San Christopher Drive, just west of County Road 1, in Dunedin when a man driving a Mercury SUV struck Dassie on her right side.
According to PCSO, Dassie was not in a designated crosswalk at the time of the crash.
She was taken to Bayfront Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Investigators said neither speed nor impairment played a role in the crash.
The crash is still under investigation.