Dunnellon restaurant provides customers with a taste of Old Florida

The unassuming name and roadside look of the Front Porch Restaurant doesn't do justice to the big flavors and tastes that are served inside.

The third-generation restaurant specializes in Southern cooking, homemade pies and baked goods.

"We do a lot of home cooking here," shared owner Michael Gray, "You could pretty much call us a scratch kitchen. Nothing comes out of a box."

They also have a bakery if you're not interested in a full meal.

"My bakery and the girls that do the baking for us are artists," exclaimed Gray, "If it doesn't look good, it doesn't taste good. We call them high pies because they're so high. It's an art."

To locals and visitors, it is a place to gather.

"There's a real big sense of community here," admitted Gray, "There's all sorts of things that you'll find in a little hometown community and this is it right here," said Gray.

The Front Porch Restaurant is located at 12039 North Florida Avenue in Dunnellon. You can find more information on their menu and hours on their Facebook page by clicking here.