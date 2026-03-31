Duo linked to 9 burglaries in Hernando County, sheriff's office asking for help identifying suspects

The Brief Two unidentified suspects are believed to be responsible for up to nine business burglaries in Hernando County. The suspects caused significant property damage and one was caught on camera using a breaker box to shut off power to businesses before going inside, according to law enforcement. The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help identifying the suspects.



Two suspects officials believe were involved in a series of business burglaries were caught on camera and the Hernando County Sheriff's Office is asking the public if they recognize them.

On Saturday around 2:20 a.m., two unknown suspects forced their way into multiple businesses located in the shopping plazas at the intersection of Forest Oaks Blvd. and Deltona Blvd, according to investigators.

READ: 20 teens arrested after 'TikTok takeovers' at Brandon businesses: 'They come to fight'

Authorities say there was significant damage caused during the break-ins and one business reported several hundred dollars stolen from a cash register. Video shows one of the suspects using the breaker box to shut off power to the businesses before entering.

According to detectives, the individuals may be responsible for up to nine burglaries in the area.

If you have information on this case, please contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers. Hernando County Crime Stoppers can be reached by phone at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or **TIPS from a cell phone.

You may also submit your tip via online. The sheriff's office says people who provide information will remain anonymous and also be eligible for a reward up to $5,000 cash.