Eagle Lake barbecue serving up delicious food with a patriotic flair

A Polk County native is bringing a patriotic family experience to his barbecue.

The backstory:

Brandon Blackburn started Blackburn's Barbecue in his hometown of Eagle Lake, Florida. The location where his restaurant now stands used to be a barbershop that he frequented.

Now, with a love of his country, he started his own barbeque place, and is using it to show his own patriotism.

Dig deeper:

Blackburn's menu is filled with smoked meats such as ribs, pulled pork and smoked brisket that falls right off the bone. The plates are filled with homemade sides such as barbeque beans, potato salad and Mimi's corn casserole.

With every overflowing plate, there is a family experience to follow.

"We want them coming in and feelin' like family," says Tiffany Cribbs, the general manager.

The wooden walls of Blackburn's Barbecue are filled with Blackburn's love for the USA. Copies of the Bill of Rights and Declaration of Independence are hung up on the wall. Different versions of the American flag are spread across the walls.

"There's a price to pay for everything when it comes to freedom. That's a big thing to me because I'm able to do this, to chase the American Dream," says Blackburn.

What's next:

Blackburn's Barbeque is located at 169 5th St. Eagle Lake, Fla. 33839.

It's open Wednesday through Saturday 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

