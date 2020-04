article

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue is investigating after a fire tore through Steak ‘N Shake Saturday morning.

The fire happened at the Steak ‘N Shake in Northdale just off Dale Mabry Highway.

Crews said when they arrived the fire had burned through one wall and breached the roof. They put out the blaze in about 15 minutes.

Nobody was inside the restaurant at the time and nobody was injured.