East Manatee County residents keeping close eye on Lake Manatee Dam

Manatee County officials are keeping a close eye on the Lake Manatee Dam after rounds of heavy rain. The county increased flows on Wednesday after six to eight inches fell within 36 hours.

That water release, along with all the rain, lead to more flooding in parts of east Manatee County weeks after Debby. Officials said they're working to make sure residents are prepared should any additional flooding occur.

Manatee County commissioners received an update on the Lake Manatee Dam from Evan Pilachowski, the county's deputy administrator, Thursday morning.

"Soils are saturated, culverts are running at capacity. When we have significant rainfall, it doesn’t have anywhere to go but run over land," said Pilachowski.

It came as the county worked to lower the target level of Lake Manatee below 38 feet.

"We need to make sure we are providing drinking water and storing water up to the dry season. We believe lowering would be prudent where we are in the rainy season as we lead into the dry season," said Pilachowski.

Residents said communications on past warnings over increasing flows from the dam were not well received.

"We are trying to use this as an opportunity to improve and what we can do better," said Pilachowski.

Along Waterline Road, neighbors Barbara Ficklin and Jody Craton worry about what each rainstorm will now bring.

"Yesterday’s flooding was almost as high as Debby," Ficklin said.

She said her property has flooded the last two days because of passing storms. A water line remains marked on her fence.

"Each day the water has risen within about 12 feet of our house. Our house was on an island, as well as our pastures as well as our animals and horses. They don’t have a place to go," said Ficklin.

A creek runs through their neighborhood, which other water empties into.

"What I see is our small waterways, like our creek, are getting way too much water way too quickly, and it doesn’t have any place to go," said Craton, a fourth generation Manatee County native.

He’s lived on his property for 22 years and has never experienced anything like this in the past.

"You don’t have to be a rocket scientist when you have rampant development to the south of you, to the north of you, to the east of you, and they’re building everything up two to three feet," said Craton.

Manatee County said the dam itself is not a flood control system, but they do try to provide relief where they can. With rain predicted over the next few days and potential flow increases from the dam, these neighbors are asking Manatee County for help.

"We need to make sure these waterways and creeks are clear, so they can get out of here," said Craton. "I understand they have to release the water from the dam or the dam would break, and we’d have a bigger problem, but we need to slow the development, and we need to slow this water."

Manatee County Utilities said they are actively monitoring and managing Lake Manatee water levels and river flows. Communications will be sent directly to those who may be impacted using Alert Manatee messaging.

Sandbags are being delivered to the Rubonia and Myakka Community Centers. Self-service sandbag locations at Tom Bennett Park, Buffalo Creek Park, and Lakewood Ranch Park have also been opened.

Manatee 3-1-1 is extending hours during this period of expected precipitation. To report flooding, please contact 3-1-1 for assistance until 11 p.m. After 11 p.m., residents are asked to call (941) 290-5266.

