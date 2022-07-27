Expand / Collapse search

Eastbound drivers on I-4 facing major delays in Polk County following vehicle fire

By FOX 13 news staff
Updated 8:07AM
Polk County
Photo: Aerial view shows charred remains of a vehicle after it was fully engulfed by flames. article

Aerials show what remains from a vehicle fire on I-4.

LAKE ALFRED, Fla. - A plume of smoke was seen for miles as highway drivers were forced to come to a complete stop on Interstate 4 due to a vehicle fire.

All but one eastbound lane near the State Road 557 exit in Lake Alfred are closed. Troopers are allowing some traffic by on the shoulder now. The view from SkyFOX shows the vehicle was completely destroyed.

There is no word yet on when all lanes will reopen.

Photo: Aerial view shows miles of traffic in the eastbound lanes of I-4.

Traffic backup during vehicle fire on I-4's eastbound lanes in Lake Alfred.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Photo: FDOT screenshot shows smoke rising from a vehicle in the eastbound lanes of I-4.

FDOT camera screenshot shows smoke rising from a vehicle, halting I-4 traffic in the eastbound lanes.