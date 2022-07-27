Eastbound drivers on I-4 facing major delays in Polk County following vehicle fire

article

A plume of smoke was seen for miles as highway drivers were forced to come to a complete stop on Interstate 4 due to a vehicle fire.

All but one eastbound lane near the State Road 557 exit in Lake Alfred are closed. Troopers are allowing some traffic by on the shoulder now. The view from SkyFOX shows the vehicle was completely destroyed.

There is no word yet on when all lanes will reopen.

Traffic backup during vehicle fire on I-4's eastbound lanes in Lake Alfred.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.