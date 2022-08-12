Man dies in custody after found guilty of sexual assault of a child in Denton

article

A 57-year-old man died while in custody after being found guilty of sexual assault of a child in a Denton court.

This happened Thursday, following the trial of Edward Leclair in the 16th District Court at the Denton County Courthouse.

According to the Denton County Sheriff’s Office, Leclair was found guilty of sexual assault of a child and then taken into custody by the sheriff’s office.

Denton County District Attorney’s Office First Assistant Attorney Jamie Beck told the Denton Record-Chronicle that Leclair had a large water bottle that contained what appeared to be cloudy water at the trial.

Beck said he hadn't been drinking from it during the trial, but after the guilty verdict, Leclair "just chugged it,"

Leclair was taken to a holding cell, where he later collapsed. EMS and fire crews responded and took Leclair to a hospital, where he later died.

This death is being investigated by the Texas Rangers.