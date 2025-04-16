Elderly couple found dead in Sarasota front yard after apparent murder-suicide: MCSO
SARASOTA, Fla. - An elderly couple was found dead in the front yard of a Sarasota home after an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
The backstory:
Detectives responded Wednesday morning to a home on the 7200 block of Treymore Court where they found a small handgun next to the man’s body.
Anthony Evans, 89, was found next to his wife, Lois Evans, 88. Each with a single gunshot wound.
Investigators later found a note indicating that the shooting was premeditated.
No evidence has been found suggesting that anyone else was involved in the two deaths.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
