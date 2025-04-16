Elderly couple found dead in Sarasota front yard after apparent murder-suicide: MCSO

The Brief An elderly couple was found dead in the front yard of a Sarasota home after an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. Anthony Evans, 89, was found next to his wife, Lois Evans, 88. Each with a single gunshot wound. Investigators later found a note indicating that the shooting was premeditated.



An elderly couple was found dead in the front yard of a Sarasota home after an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

The backstory:

Detectives responded Wednesday morning to a home on the 7200 block of Treymore Court where they found a small handgun next to the man’s body.

Anthony Evans, 89, was found next to his wife, Lois Evans, 88. Each with a single gunshot wound.

Investigators later found a note indicating that the shooting was premeditated.

No evidence has been found suggesting that anyone else was involved in the two deaths.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

