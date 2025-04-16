Teen indicted on first-degree murder charges after death of ex-girlfriend in Hernando County

The Brief A 16-year-old has been indicted on first-degree murder charges after the death of his ex-girlfriend in Hernando County. The indictment came Wednesday after authorities found the body of 16-year-old Abbriella Elliot on a trail at the Cypress Lakes Preserve.



The Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office says that a grand jury has indicted Cameron Cubel, 16, on first-degree murder charges for the death of his ex-girlfriend.

State Attorney Bill Gladson spoke at Wednesday's press conference about preventing teen dating violence.

"Dating violence is serious, and dating violence is something that can be prevented," Gladson said. "Teen dating violence: there are signs that parents can look for, that friends can look for, and if there is education about that, there can be intervention, and if there is intervention, no family and no parents, no mother, no father or siblings will ever have to go through something like this."

The indictment came after authorities found the body of 16-year-old Abbriella Elliot on a trail at the Cypress Lakes Preserve at the end of March.

A Hernando County teen was murdered by a 16-year-old suspect at Cypress Lakes Preserve: Sheriff.

Sheriff Al Nienhuis said the teen’s death was suspicious and caused by homicidal violence.

"We were relatively confident this was not a random act and, because she did sneak out in the middle of the night to meet with one or more individuals, we are confident that she likely knew the killer," Nienhuis shared. "This individual and the victim have known each other in the past."

Investigators say the legal process could take nearly two years until a sentence is handed out if a guilty verdict is reached.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office and the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

