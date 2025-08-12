Electrical worker killed, 2 others shocked in Seminole

The Brief An electrical worker was shocked and killed Tuesday afternoon in Seminole. Two other people were shocked. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is investigating.



What we know:

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office responded to 8675 Park Boulevard North around 1:54 p.m. for reports of an electrical hazard call.

When rescue crews arrived, they found one person dead and two others were taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, according to PCSO.

What they're saying:

Duke Energy issued a statement shortly after the incident:

"We are saddened by the tragic incident that happened today in Pinellas County involving Duke Energy contractors. Our hearts go out to them, their family, communities and co-workers. The safety of our employees, contractors and customers is the highest priority at Duke Energy. There are approximately 14,000 customers without power in the Park Blvd. North area. We are currently working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible and are investigating the incident to learn more."

What we don't know:

The conditions of the two other people who were shocked are unknown.