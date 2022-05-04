Eminem among 2022 inductees into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

article

The 2022 class of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees has been released, offering a star-studded list that will be enshrined in music lore.

And one of the newest additions joining the Rock Hall museum in Cleveland is someone pretty close to Detroit hearts: Eminem.

The Michigan-based rapper has had a long career in the spotlight. He was inducted during his first year of eligibility and the 20th performer from Detroit to join the institution.

Also on the list is Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, and of course everyone's favorite country music star Dolly Parton.

The newest inductees will be celebrated Nov. 5 in Los Angeles.

"Eminem's accolades speak for themselves," read a description of the Hip-Hop artist on the Rock Hall website. "His world-renowned status solidified hip-hop as the most commercially successful music on the planet."

Among his discography selected with his induction are his albums The Slim Shady LP, The Marshall Mathers LP, The Eminem Show, the * Mile soundtrack, Encore, Relapse, Recovery, and Music to Be Murdered By.

Also inducted is Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, Judas Priest, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Allen Grubman, Jimmy Iovine, Sylvia Robinson, Elizabeth Cotten, and Harry Belafonte,