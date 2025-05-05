Endangered Florida panther dies at ZooTampa

The Brief One of three endangered Florida panthers at ZooTampa has passed away. ZooTampa staff said the panther’s health significantly declined a few days ago and despite around-the-clock medical intervention he continued to decline. Panthers are Florida’s state animal and are currently listed as critically endangered due to less than 250 left in the wild.



ZooTampa is mourning the loss of an endangered Florida panther named Walter.

What we know:

Walter, estimated to be 12 years old, was one of three endangered Florida panthers at the zoo.

He arrived at the zoo in 2017 for emergency care after being found in Highlands County with severe injuries to his neck and paw from a snare trap.

To save his life, most of Walter’s front left paw was removed.

Walter was unable to return to the wild and he remained at ZooTampa, serving as an ambassador for his species.

Zoo staff said Walter's health significantly declined a few days ago and despite around-the-clock medical intervention, he continued to decline.

What they're saying:

In a post on social media, the zoo wrote, "Walter’s charming personality and charisma made him a favorite among guests, staff, and volunteers alike. His story helped educate visitors on how they can peacefully coexist with the amazing native wildlife found in our state… His passing will be deeply felt, but his legacy lives on in the many connections he made. Our thoughts are with the entire Zoo team, especially with the animal care professionals who cared for him."’

Dig deeper:

Panthers are Florida’s state animal and are currently listed as critically endangered due to less than 250 individuals left in the wild.

What we don't know:

It unclear what exactly caused Walter’s death.

The Source: This story was written with information posted by ZooTampa.

