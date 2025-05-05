Man, dog killed in suspected bear attack in Southwest Florida

The Brief A man and his dog were killed Monday morning in a suspected bear attack in Collier County. Florida Fish and Wildlife has officers out looking for the bear. Residents and visitors are being told to avoid the area while they investigate.



A man and his dog were killed Monday morning in what officials believe is a bear attack in Collier County.

What we know:

Someone reported the attack around 7:15 a.m. and FWC said they were on scene a short time later.

The attack happened at a home near State Route 29 and U.S. 41 near Big Cypress Wildlife Preserve, according to George Reynaud, public information officer for FWC.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we urge residents and visitors to remain vigilant and avoid the area," said Reynaud.

FWC said they have several officers looking for the bear and said deadly force could be used if necessary.

What they're saying:

Tyson Matthews, another public information officer for FWC, said that if this proves to be a fatal bear attack, it will be the first time in the state's history.

What we don't know:

The name of the victim has not been released. FWC said they plan to hold another news conference on Monday to release more information.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from a news conference held by the Florida Wildlife Commission on Monday afternoon.

