Endangered right whale calf, mom spotted off Georgia coast

article

A right whale calf was spotted with its mother off the coast of Georgia on Monday. The right whale is one of the most endangered species of whale.

The calf and its mother were spotted by a team from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium aerial surveillance team off Sapelo Island, about 50 miles south of Savannah, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

The adult female is reportedly known to scientists. She was born in 2005 and is a first-time mom.

The team highlighted the importance of staying at least 500 yards from whale parents and their calves during the winter months so as not to disturb their bonding.

The critically endangered whales migrate each winter to warmer waters of the southeastern U.S. coast to give birth. Scientists estimate just over 400 North Atlantic right whales remain, making each newborn calf crucial to avoiding extinction.

Researchers have become increasingly worried about right whales' prospects for survival as deaths in recent years have outpaced births. Seven right whales calves were recorded last winter during daily survey flights offshore of Georgia and Florida. Meanwhile, at least 10 right whales were found dead in 2019. Three had been struck by ships, and one died after becoming entangled in fishing gear.

The 2017-2018 calving season ended with no right whale births recorded — the only year not even a single calf has been seen in three decades.

Advertisement

The aquarium advised the public to report sightings to 877-WHALE-HELP (877-942-5343).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.