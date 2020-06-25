Enforcement for Pasco County's mask order begins Thursday

In an effort to stop the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Pasco County will begin enforcing its mask order Thursday.

Similar to Hillsborough County and Tampa's mask mandate, everyone will be required to wear face coverings in businesses and government offices where social distancing is not possible.

The order went into effect Tuesday, immediately after County Administrator Dan Biles issued an executive order on the matter. However, enforcement begins at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Enforcement will be up to the businesses, meaning owners can deny entrance or remove anyone from the building who doesn't comply.

Not wearing a mask can lead to a $250 fine.