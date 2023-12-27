Christmas engagements at Enchant in St. Petersburg

Sounds of Christmas music and beautiful white and colored lights fill the atmosphere at Enchant inside Tropicana Field in St Pete.

Christmas is a special season not just for giving, but taking the next step in life. Jay Stuber of Enchant said they see quite a few people ask, "Will you marry me?"

Enchant even has a special place to get engaged. They have a giant diamond engagement ring for those who want to match the background with the occasion.

READ: Where do poinsettias come from? How the plant became so closely connected to Christmas

Cristian Reyes recently got engaged at the venue.

"Christmas lights were an added bonus to the environment there," Reyes shared.

Enchant has several different areas to choose from for the perfect proposal.