U.S. Military strategy against drug traffickers sparks debate in Washington

The Brief The Trump administration is classifying certain Latin American drug traffickers as terrorists and enemy combatants, allowing potential military strikes. Opponents argue this blurs the line between law enforcement and warfare, raising legal and ethical concerns. The policy centers on Venezuela and its leader Nicolás Maduro, who is linked to drug cartels with alleged terrorist connections.



The U.S. government has historically treated drug traffickers as criminals, using interdiction and prosecution.

The Trump administration now frames certain drug cartels and their ties to Venezuela as a national security threat, designating them as terrorist organizations and enemy combatants.

This opens the door to military action rather than solely law enforcement measures.

What they're saying:

Sen. Marco Rubio emphasized that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is an indicted drug trafficker and fugitive of U.S. justice.

Administration officials say Maduro’s government works with narco-terrorist groups, including FARC, to control territory, exert political power, and engage in extortion, kidnapping, and blackmail.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (2nd-L) speaks next to Colombian businessman Alex Saab (R) upon his arrival at the Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas on December 20, 2023. (Photo by Federico Parra / AFP) (Photo by FEDERICO PARRA/AFP via G Expand

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller described these groups as "the ISIS of the Western Hemisphere."

Retired Col. E.J. Otero explained that what began as traditional drug trafficking has evolved into a military threat due to government support of terrorist-linked groups.

The other side:

Critics, including U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), argue the policy blurs law enforcement and warfare, risking civilian casualties.

Paul noted that about 25% of Coast Guard interdictions of suspected drug vessels find no drugs, highlighting the dangers of lethal military action.

Opponents also challenge the classification of drug traffickers as terrorists, arguing that terrorism requires ideological or political goals, not profit-driven criminal activity.

Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) questioned whether this constitutes a war and the absence of congressional authorization via the War Powers Resolution.

Why you should care:

The debate affects U.S. military engagement, the rule of law, and international norms.

Expanding military action against drug traffickers could set a precedent for how the U.S. addresses cross-border crime, potentially increasing risks to civilians and raising legal questions about executive power.

What's next:

The policy is likely to remain a contentious topic in Washington.

Congress, legal experts, and advocacy groups will continue to weigh in on the legality and potential consequences of treating drug traffickers as enemy combatants.