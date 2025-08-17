Enhancements coming soon to The Nature Park at Bobby Jones

The Brief Bobby Jones Golf Club and its land were forever protected after Sarasota City Commissioners approved a conservation easement nearly 3 years ago. The Nature Park at Bobby Jones makes up nearly 90 acres of important wetlands and green space. Enhancements are scheduled to start at the beginning of next year to make the park a legacy for the community.



It’s been nearly three years since Sarasota City Commissioners made the decision to protect the Bobby Jones Golf Club.

It has a vast history, but also plays an important part in the local ecology.

During COVID, the City of Sarasota transformed part of the course into nature trails and the feedback was well-received.

In a few months, upgrades will be coming to the trails to give them a lasting legacy.

Jim Walker watched his son grow up playing golf at the Bobby Jones Golf Club.

"I have a great memory of this place," Walker said.

Once temperatures cool, you’ll find him not only on the golf course but also on the trails of the Nature Park at Bobby Jones.

"When they decided they would make a nature trail, I was also excited about that. In the winter, I love going out there. I love seeing wildlife. As it grows and more trees are planted, I think it will be great," said Walker.

What's next:

Improvements will be coming to the nearly 90-acre portion of the property.

"The plans are to really and truly add additions that will enhance the usage of the park. We will add a boardwalk which will be a really cool feature. There will be a seating area, a peninsula, seating area, observation deck on it," said Jerry Fogle.

Jerry Fogle is the Director of the City of Sarasota’s Parks and Recreation.

He said there will also be a pavilion, overlooks and trails will be expanded to a full 5k course, 3.5 miles.

Four thousand trees will eventually be added, and a micro-forest will be planted.

"It’s a miniature densely planted woodland that really acts similar to a natural forest ecosystem. The difference is it matures at 20 years and not 200 years," said Fogle.

Big picture view:

The land works as a vital part of collecting storm water run off and filtering the water before it goes back into Sarasota Bay.

It’s one of the last large pieces of green space, just a few minutes from downtown Sarasota.

"I really want it to be an oasis. Not only a place for our residents to come, but wildlife to enjoy. I want it to be known too for the environmental impact it has. That no other property we have has this kind of impact on environment as this nature park does," said Fogle.

He envisions a space for future generations to continue to utilize.

"It’s just a really tranquil area. We don’t have a lot of this in the city. So this is a special, unique park," he said.

Fogle said work on the enhancements is scheduled to start at the beginning of next year.

