Events happening in Tampa this weekend

Loverboy’s song "Working For The Weekend" rang true for Tampans this week, who tried to reestablish a sense of normalcy while cleaning up the damage caused by Hurricane Helene.

As the weekend approaches and sunnier days have returned to the Tampa Bay region, residents looking to hit the town have plenty of options.

Below are just a few of the events around town for Tampans to enjoy this weekend:

Saturday, October 5, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., free

The Tampa Bay Lighting will drop the puck for the time this season on October 11th when they take on the Carolina Hurricanes, but fans of the team can kick off the season this Saturday at the Bolts Kick-Off Party in Tampa’s Midtown District .

Attendees can get team merchandise, play games, listen to music, and win giveaways during the event.

Saturday, October 5, 12 p.m.-4 p.m., 6 p.m. - 10 p.m., $20 entry

People who have a taste for mimosas this weekend are in luck as the Mimosaland R&B Music Festival returns to Curtis Waterfront Park this weekend and offers those in attendance the chance to walk around the park, listen to music, go to food trucks, and, of course, drink bottomless mimosas.

A $20 entry fee gets attendees bottomless mimosas during either its afternoon or night sessions and promises to offer "soulful tunes and good vibes."

Get your tickets here .

Friday, October 4, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Saturday, October 5, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday, October 6, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

$3 a person; kids free

Opa! Are you looking to indulge in an authentic gyro or baklava this weekend? You are in luck this weekend as the annual St. Stefanos Super Greek Festival returns to St. Petersburg.

Hosted by St. Stefanos Greek Orthodox Church, the festival offers attendees the chance to sample authentic Greek food from dozens of local vendors, listen to Greek music and learn about Greek culture.

Get your tickets here .

Saturday, October 5, 9 p.m., price varies

Are you happy to rap along to some of Nicki Minaj’s biggest hits? You will have the chance this Saturday when the so-called "Queen of Rap" Pink Friday 2 World Tour takes her to Tampa to perform at Amalie Arena in Downtown Tampa Bay.

Minaj is slated to hit the stage at 9 pm Saturday and tickets are still available on Ticketmaster , or on Minaj’s official website .

Sunday, October 6, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., free

Nothing screams a fall Sunday morning more than a farmers' market, and this weekend, Tampans will have the chance to explore more than 80 local vendors selling locally sourced produce, handcrafted goods and more at the Fresh Market.

The monthly event starts at 10 a.m. on Sunday, takes place on the beautiful streets of Tampa’s Hyde Park Village , and is free for anyone to attend.

