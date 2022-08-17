Largo man arrested for setting mobile home on fire after eviction, police say

article

In Largo, police said they've arrested a man who lit a mobile home on fire after being evicted.

They said it happened Tuesday around 2:33 a.m. at Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park off 142nd Avenue North. Firefighters respond and investigators later determined it was arson.

Later that afternoon, police said they found the suspect, 36-year-old John Baglieri, in Pinellas Park. They said he was an evicted resident in the mobile home park.

They said he confessed to setting the home on fire.

Baglieri was arrested on charges of burglary and arson.