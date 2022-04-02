Ex-boyfriend of missing Florida mom Cassie Carli arrested in Tennessee: police

Police in Florida say they have arrested the ex-boyfriend of missing mom Cassie Carli.

"Marcus Spanevelo is currently in custody," the Santa Rosa County Florida Sherrif's Office said Saturday in a Facebook post . ""He was arrested by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and the Tennessee Highway Patrol in Lebanon Tennessee where he is being held on the following charges:, Tampering with Evidence, Giving False Information Concerning a Missing Persons Investigation, Destruction of Evidence."

The statement said that Spanevelo was arrested based on a warrant from the department's major crimes unit that was signed by a judge.

"Currently, this case remains an active investigation," the statement added. "We are cautious as to the information being released due to the sensitivity of this case. Search efforts for Cassi Carli remain underway. The mutual child is still safe."

Police tell Fox News Digital that Spanevelo was arrested around 10 am local time in Lebanon, Tennessee and that a press conference will take place early next week.

Carli was last seen on Sunday evening, while meeting Spanevelo, her daughter’s father, in the parking lot of a beachside restaurant not far from her home in Navarre. Investigators later recovered her vehicle, with her purse inside, and confirmed the couple’s 4-year-old daughter is safe. But Carli remains missing, and loved ones, community members and police are still desperately searching.

The younger Carli – who previously told Fox News Digital that Cassie felt "extremely" unsafe around Spanevelo – further explained on Friday that her sister had previously warned them about the man.

"Just in general, with her relationship with him, it has always been, she has had some fear of him. He’s always controlling, and tried to be manipulative, and she had some fear of him in the past. And what he’s capable of, or planning maliciously towards her."

This is a developing story.