Explore Florida's natural beauty at Creative Pinellas' Flora & Fauna exhibit

Creative Pinellas wants visitors to experience the great outdoors, inside their gallery space.

The exhibit Flora & Fauna is on display right now. It's a celebration of the beauty of nature and an expression of the artistry that is alive in nature around all of us.

"This is a collaborative exhibit with six different artists," said Tarin Mohajeri a curator at Creative Pinellas. "It was the original vision of Galban who is a local Cuba American artist."

The artworks on display include works from A. Galban, Adriano Nicot, Jorge Dans, Froilan Escobar, Josignacio and Leslie Hiatt.

The artists were given similar subject matter to create artwork around. The results varied from similar representations to strikingly different depictions of the topics.

"So I think it's a great representation of how we are as human beings," shared Beth Gelman, senior Director of Arts and Programming. "We all look at the same object [and] we see something very different, and how we describe it is very different."

The display gives the viewer the opportunity to experience how each artist viewed the subject material and to see how they interacted with it.

Mohajeri commented, "Everybody had such a different perception of nature and how they created it on canvas was different too."

"We gave them their own space for the most part," admitted Gelman. "So that a visitor could come spend some time and understand how one artist looked at the world before moving to see how another artist might translate the same subject."

The artists, like the visitors, come from all walks of life. This exhibit gave them an outlet for their creative side to come to the surface.

"Some of these people are poets and writers and also painters," said Mohajeri. "For some reason it just really works together really nicely."

If you are interested in learning more about the Flora and Fauna Exhibition, there is an artist talk on July 2nd at 7 p.m. For more details about the exhibit, click here.

