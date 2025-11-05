Fake money used in movies circulating in Florida: MCSO

The Brief A Florida sheriff’s office is warning people to double-check any cash they might receive because counterfeit bills are circulating in the state. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said it has received reports that the fake money is making the rounds in the Keys, most notably in the Lower Keys and Key West. Investigators say the $100 bills are marked as fake, stating they should only be used in making movies.



A Florida sheriff’s office is warning people to double-check any cash they might receive because counterfeit bills are circulating in the state.

What we know:

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said it has received reports that the fake money is making the rounds in the Keys, most notably in the Lower Keys and Key West.

Investigators say the $100 bills are marked as fake, stating they should only be used in making movies.

READ: Florida’s ‘pillowcase rapist’ convicted in another 1980s attack

However, these bills may look accurate at a casual glance.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Dig deeper:

The Key West Police Department issued a similar warning recently regarding fake $20 bills.

What we don't know:

It is unclear where the money originated from or how many bills are in circulation.