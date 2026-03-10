Family of Army captain killed in Kuwait honors legacy with ROTC scholarship at Florida Southern College

The Brief The family of Army Capt. Cody Khork, who was killed in a drone attack on a base in Kuwait, is honoring his legacy through a new ROTC scholarship. Florida Southern College is creating an endowed scholarship that will support cadets pursuing military service. The Khork family said they hope the scholarship will inspire future leaders.



A Winter Haven family is turning unimaginable loss into a legacy of service.

The family of Army Captain Cody Khork gathered at Florida Southern College in Lakeland to announce a new scholarship in his honor, supporting future ROTC cadets at the same school where he began his military journey.

RELATED: Winter Haven Army Reserve soldier remembered across Polk County after deadly Iranian strike on Kuwait

Who is Capt. Cody Khork?

The backstory:

Khork was killed in action during an Iranian drone attack on a U.S. base in Kuwait shortly after the U.S. and Israel initiated airstrikes on Iran.

"As a father, there is no greater heartbreak than losing a son," said James Khork. "With that said, there’s also deep pride knowing who Cody was."

What they're saying:

His family said even from a young age, Khork felt called to serve. His father, a Marine veteran, said Khork’s love for his country ran deep long before he put on the uniform.

PREVIOUS: Iran War: Army Reserve soldier from Winter Haven killed during Kuwait drone strike

But, his parents said what made Khork special wasn’t just his dedication to service — it was his character.

"Cody loved this country with his whole heart," said his stepmother, Stacey Khork. "He believed in service, duty and honor of wearing the uniform of the United States Army."

She said he was also the kind of person who made everyone feel welcome.

"Our son was someone who would see someone in the back of the room at the party and make sure they were the ones having a good time," she said.

READ: Trump says 'excursion' in Iran will be 'short-term'

Khork’s parents also shared that he had met the love of his life, Megan, while the two were stationed in Poland — and had already spoken with her parents with plans to propose when they returned home from deployment. His stepmom said the two of them were usually on deployments together, but Megan got orders to go elsewhere.

"She's very important to our family. It was very important for her to bring his body home. She is his fiancée and that is our daughter-in-law," said Stacey.

Khork's legacy at Florida Southern

Big picture view:

Khork attended Florida Southern College, where he was part of the school’s ROTC program before becoming a commissioned Army officer. Now, the college is creating an endowed scholarship in his name, ensuring his legacy continues to inspire future cadets.

Each year, the scholarship will help cover tuition, room and board for an outstanding junior or senior ROTC cadet.

"As solid a student and cadet as he was, he was also someone who genuinely enjoyed his college experience, made really deep friendships here. The criteria will actually be that our military officer selects the most outstanding and worthy cadet without necessarily putting in an abundance of stipulations. It will be that it's an outstanding cadet that's worthy of the legacy they’ll bear," said Florida Southern College President Dr. Jeremy Martin.

The endowment means it will carry on forever, and Khork’s family hopes the students who receive it will carry forward the same values he lived by.

"We hope it inspires them to say, ‘I’m carrying the legacy of a true American hero,’" his stepmother said.

MORE: Seventh fallen US soldier identified as Sgt. Benjamin Pennington, 26, of Kentucky

What they're saying:

It was on Florida Southern's campus that he met his best friend of 16 years, Abbas Jaffer. The two lived together, traveled together and built a bond like brothers.

"I wouldn't be where I’m at today if it wasn't for him. So, he shaped me into the person that I am as well," said Jaffer.

When they were broke college students, Jaffer said it was Cody who always found a way to make things work.

"He would give the shirt off of his back to you if you needed it," said Jaffer, describing how Khork would help when he didn’t have his portion of the rent or utilities.

So, when Jaffer got married, there was never any question of who would stand beside him as his best man — even if there was a question over what bow tie Khork would wear.

"He wanted to wear his signature red, white, and blue bow tie to our wedding," Jaffer said.

Jaffer, unfortunately, will not get the chance to stand beside Khork at his own wedding.

Dig deeper:

Florida Southern leaders said the response from the community has been overwhelming. Within just 72 hours of quietly announcing the scholarship fund, more than 120 donors had already stepped forward to contribute.

The family said the scholarship will ensure Khork’s story, and his commitment to service, continue to inspire the next generation of leaders.

What you can do:

Florida Southern’s President said next month they have a meeting to discuss other ways the college can honor Khork’s sacrifice. Anyone interested in contributing to the scholarship fund can find more information on the Florida Southern College website.