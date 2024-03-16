Video shows SWAT teams pulling people out of windows amid Trenton hostage situation

Video from the Trenton neighborhood where Falls Township triple murder suspect Andre Gordon may have taken hostages shows people being evacuated from windows as authorities try to detain him.

It’s unclear whether the video is of hostages being released, or if it is nearby residents being evacuated as a precaution.

Authorities in Pennsylvania gave an update Saturday afternoon, but could not comment on the status of possible hostages in Trenton.

It all started when 26-year-old Gordon, who is homeless, carjacked someone early Saturday morning in Trenton, officials said. He then drove the stolen vehicle to Viewpoint Lane in Falls Township just before 9 a.m. when Falls Township police responded to reports of a shooting.

There, police say Gordon fatally shot two people – his 52-year-old stepmother and his 13-year-old sister – then fled in the stolen vehicle. He then drove to a home on Edgewood Lane, also in Falls Township, where police say he fatally shot a third person – the mother of his two children – around 9:15 a.m.

After fleeing that scene, police say he carjacked a driver at gunpoint outside of a Dollar General on Bristol Pike in Morrisville. He fled that scene in the driver’s dark gray Honda CRV.

A short time later, authorities confirmed that Honda was found unoccupied in Trenton and that SWAT teams were converging on a nearby home to search for Gordon.

Police say Gordon has since barricaded himself inside a home on the 100 block of Miller Street in Trenton. Authorities say they received information that Gordon may have taken multiple people hostage inside. There hasn’t been an update since video showed people being pulled from windows.