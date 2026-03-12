Young woman shapes St. Pete skyline at 400 Central: 'No two days are the same'

The Brief The Residences at 400 Central is nearing completion as the tallest residential tower on Florida’s Gulf Coast. Suffolk Construction assistant superintendent Daniela Farias has helped coordinate the project since its early stages. Farias is part of a growing group of women in construction, making up around 11% of the workforce nationwide.



Rising high above downtown St. Petersburg, the Residences at 400 Central is the tallest residential tower on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

The 46-story skyscraper stands 515 feet tall and is nearing completion. Much of that progress comes with help from Daniela Farias, an assistant superintendent with Suffolk Construction.

What we know:

The 26-year-old has worked on this massive project since its early stages. Her rapid rise reflects change in the construction industry.

Farias oversees daily operations, monitors progress and coordinates trade partners working across the tower. That includes crews handling concrete, steel, mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems.

"A job with a scale like this requires a lot of communication," she said. "Because every decision has ripple effects."

The backstory:

Farias began her career after graduating from the University of South Florida with a civil engineering degree.

She joined Suffolk through the company’s career start program, a two-year rotational track designed to immerse recent graduates in project management and field operations.

Farias started as a project engineer before being promoted to assistant superintendent in 2025.

"It’s very hands-on, and I get to learn a lot every day," she said. "No two days are the same on the job site."

By the numbers:

Farias is part of a small yet growing group of women working in construction.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, women only make up for 11% of construction jobs nationwide.

What they're saying:

"This is definitely a male-dominated industry," she said. "Although, I’ve always loved construction."

Programs such as Suffolk’s Career Start aim to introduce more women to careers in the industry.

"I realized I really like being outside and in the field," Farias said. "I love growing relationships and interacting with people every day."

As the tall tower nears completion, Farias says seeing the finished product has been especially meaningful after years spent helping bring the project together.

"I’ve been here since we were laying foundations," she concluded. "It’s been a really rewarding experience seeing all the trades come together towards the finish line."