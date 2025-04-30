Florida lawmakers scrap statewide plan for later school start times

The Brief Florida lawmakers scrapped plans to push back the start times of schools. School start times will now be left to individual school districts to determine. Several counties pushed back due to the projected cost and logistical challenges of pushing back start times.



A plan to mandate later school start times across Florida has been shelved, leaving the decision up to individual school districts — and sparking mixed reactions.

The backstory:

Initially, state law would have required middle schools to start no earlier than 8:00 a.m. and high schools no earlier than 8:30 a.m.

The law cited health benefits for teenagers, including improved mood, better academic performance and more sleep.

"There’s a building wealth of evidence to suggest that those later start times are beneficial," said Dr. John Prpich, a pediatrician. "They do better on tests, report less fatigue and have more energy."

What they're saying:

After pushback from several large counties over the projected cost and logistical challenges, lawmakers reversed course. Some districts warned it could cost tens of millions of dollars and strain already limited transportation resources.

"We already run three routes in Polk County with 165 school sites," said Stephanie Yocum of the Polk Education Association. "We already don't have enough bus drivers. Changing the start times would’ve been a logistical nightmare."

Polk County School Board member Sara Beth Wyatt estimated the changes would cost her district roughly $19 million, citing additional buses, drivers and training requirements.

While Hillsborough County high schools have already moved their start times to 8:30 a.m., other districts, like Polk County, now say the mandate would have done more harm than good.

Big picture view:

There were also concerns about after-school impacts, including sports, jobs and childcare responsibilities for teens.

Yocum added that sleep deprivation is a broader issue tied to technology, overscheduling and lifestyle, not just school start times.

For now, districts can decide on their own whether to adopt later start times next year.

