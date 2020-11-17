Families, leaders call to end violence after weekend of deadly shootings in St. Pete

Over the weekend, two deadly shootings claimed the lives of a young mother and young man.

A news conference is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon with local leaders to address the shooting and call for calmness in the community.

Early Sunday morning, St. Pete police say 25-year-old Tyree Bell shot into a crowd of about 100 people from this vehicle, killing 23-year-old Arnieceia Milton. She was a mother of two children -- an 8-year-old and a 3-month-old girl.

Police said they don't believe she was the intended target. Instead, they say it's likely Bell was trying to shooting her boyfriend, and she was struck instead. Police are continuing to search for Bell.

Tyree Bell, courtesy St. Pete police

"We want justice for nisi and her kids," said Katherine Proctor, Milton's cousin. "We all want justice. That’s all we want, justice, and we’re going to let the police handle the situation. We’re not trying to take anything into our own hands because we don’t operate like that."

Detectives said the trouble started earlier in the evening when Bell and Milton's boyfriend got into an argument. They believe Bell grabbed a gun and tried to kill him.

The shooting occurred just one day after another argument that ended in gunshots within the same area.

Deauntazies L. Ramsey, 26, was shot and killed Saturday morning outside the Food Max Store on 18th Avenue South. Police said they have since arrested a suspect, 24-year-old John Grant.

Courtesy: St. Petersburg Police Department

Anyone with information about the shooting or the whereabouts of Tyree Bell is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersofpinellas.org.