SPPD: Man arrested after shooting, killing 1 in Food Max parking lot

John F. Grant, 24, was arrested Saturday morning after police say he shot and killed Deauntazies L. Ramsey, 26, in a Food Max parking lot.

It happened around 3:15 a.m. at the store located at 1400 18th Ave. S. in St. Petersburg.

According to St. Petersburg police, Grant and Ramsey knew each other and Grant shot Ramsey during an argument.

Ramsey was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 727-893-7780 or anonymous tips can be sent by texting the letters SPPD and the tips to TIP-411.

The shooting is under investigation.

