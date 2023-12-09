Expand / Collapse search
Family files lawsuit against Universal Orlando alleging child was injured in fall from ride

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated December 10, 2023 1:31PM
FOX 35 Orlando

FOX 35 News has confirmed that a family is suing Universal Orlando over an alleged injury at a popular ride at Islands of Adventure. The family claims their daughter was seriously hurt after falling off the Caro-Seuss-El ride at Seuss Landing.

In the lawsuit, which was filed on Friday in the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court, the family alleges that the child has permanent injuries she received while trying to get off the ride. The full lawsuit has been published below: