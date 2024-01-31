Family, friends of 2 killed in weekend Largo crash demand justice

The family and friends of two young people killed in a Largo crash last weekend are demanding justice against the other driver involved.

Ariadna Monroy, 22, and Paulino Trejo-Mendoza, 26, had their whole lives ahead of them.

"One decision took two amazing lives away," said Paulino's sister, Magali Trejo-Mendoza.

The crash happened early Sunday morning on Starkey Road near East Bay Boulevard.

Dozens of friends and family members Wednesday afternoon made a memorial for the two victims in the shopping plaza, where they said their car wound up on impact.

"It breaks my heart seeing how sad and so many people are affected by his death and all because of a driver who couldn't abide by the law, stop at a red light," she said. "We want justice for our brother. We were notified this morning by the Largo Police Department that the person who caused the accident is free and released without any charges."

Monroy's best friend, Eileen Leonardo, said she was with the two just hours before the crash at a club in Palmetto.

"We went out just to dance and have a good time," she said. "Both of them, they were the happiest that they could be."

She explained the two left around 3 a.m.

"They wanted tacos, so they went down to Clearwater to grab a bite. She called me around 4 a.m. to ask if I made it home alright and to let me know that she just arrived to the taco place," Leonardo said.

That was the last time that she would talk to her closest friend.

Paulino was born and raised in Clearwater and graduated from Clearwater High School. Monroy, a lawyer from Mexico, was visiting family in the area for the next two weeks.

FOX 13 asked the Largo Police Department for more information about the crash, if the other driver is facing charges, and if they stayed on scene. LPD said the investigation is still active.