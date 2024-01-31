Family-owned cheesecake restaurant in Safety Harbor closing doors as costs rise

A popular family-owned cheesecake restaurant in Pinellas County announced it will be closing its doors due to rising rent.

Tom and Cindy Bassano opened Bassano Cheesecake Café on Main Street in Safety Harbor in June 2019.

"We've done (gender) reveal cakes for people's babies," Bassano said. "And now the babies are walking in here and talking to us."

Their five-year lease ends early next year. Bassano told FOX 13 the couple won’t be signing a new lease because rent has doubled.

In a video posted to Facebook Friday, the couple also said inflation and the cost of insurance factored into their decision.

"It's not something that we can afford to do," Bassano said. "I mean, we're scraping by as it is now with the way the economy is."

The café isn’t alone.

Alignable, an online network of small business owners, surveys its members every month.

In January 2024, 53% of small Florida businesses surveyed said they are victims of ‘rent spikes,’ meaning they are paying more for rent now compared to six months ago.

"Thirty-one percent could not afford to pay their rent in full and on time in January, which is pretty scary," Chuck Casto, head of research & communications at Alignable, said of the Florida businesses included in Alignable’s survey.

In addition, 70% reported supplies cost more now than they did this time last year.

"Five years ago, when we first started this business, cream cheese was $35 a case. That's for a 30-pound box. Now it runs $90 a case," Bassano said.

Even after the café closes early next year, Bassano said they still have their bakery in Oldsmar, which will continue to provide cheesecakes for restaurants in the area.

The owners are looking into a food truck and other options to try and keep the café open in some capacity. Customers hope the husband and wife will be able to find a solution.

"My daughter sent me a text the other day saying how sad it is that we won't be able to go there anymore," customer Eileen Chetwyn said.

"It's been a beautiful adventure being here, and leaving here is bittersweet. Not sweet. It's just bitter," Bassano said.

FOX 13 has reached out to the owner of the building for a comment and are waiting to hear back.