Family hopes for more explanation about how father of 3 was crushed by bulldozer at Polk County landfill

A father of three whose family said recently turned his life around was killed Friday evening while inside a portable restroom, crushed by a bulldozer on the site of a Polk County landfill.

Aaron Henderson was working on the site as a spotter for drivers of the large vehicles and heavy equipment coming in and out of the Polk County North Landfill.

He says Aaron was hired to work at the landfill a few weeks ago and his family says he was excited to have a job he enjoyed.

Loved ones say Aaron Henderson’s smile and laugh could light up a room. The 40-year-old was a family man and a great father to his three young sons.

Aaron’s life was recently heading in a different direction.

MORE: PCSO: Man dies after being crushed by a bulldozer while inside a porta-potty at Polk County landfill\

"He came up in the streets a little bit and he was tired of living like that," said Aaron’s older brother Lenard Henderson. "He wanted to have a responsible and be a responsible person."

"He had a good life here with me, Adrian, and my other brother," Aaron’s 10-year-old son, Adrian Henderson said. "But he’s in a better place now."

Aaron Henderson and his son, Adrian

Aaron never made it home from his work shift Friday. He was crushed by a bulldozer while inside a port-a-potty. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says it appears to be a tragic industrial accident.

"Your brother was here the other day, just happy, and then all of a sudden you never see him again," Lenard said.

Investigators say the driver of the bulldozer was heading to an area to park for the end of the day They say he did not see the port-a-potty because the front blade was elevated and obstructing his view.

We are told OSHA is investigating, but no one from the agency responded to FOX 13 for further comment Monday. According to the sheriff's office, the medical examiner ruled Aaron’s death accidental.

"At the end of the day, we don't know what happened, but we just want to know the truth," said Lenard. "So we hope they do a thorough investigation, you know what I’m saying? All we want is the truth."

The family is vowing to find out exactly what happened to Aaron.

Advertisement

Loved ones are planning a candlelight vigil for Aaron Tuesday night at 6 p.m., everyone is welcome to attend at 1622 3rd Street NW in Winter Haven.