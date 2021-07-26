Expand / Collapse search

Family: Last victim ID'd in Florida condo building collapse

By Kelli Kennedy
Published 
Updated 57 mins ago
Florida
Associated Press
Estelle Hedaya (WSVN)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A relative says the last victim of the Florida building collapse has been identified

Ikey Hedaya told The Associated Press on Monday that his sister, Estelle Hedaya, an outgoing 54-year-old, was the last victim of the fallen condo to be identified of the 98 victims removed from the rubble. 

He said that ends a torturous four-week wait for Hedaya's family. On Friday, rescuers concluded a monthlong effort to painstakingly removing the last of a mountain of debris during a recovery effort in which they pulled out 98 bodies. 

The oceanside Champlain Towers South collapsed on June 24

Bernardo Camou Font places an Uruguayan flag at the memorial site for victims of the collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building on July 8, 2021, in Surfside, Florida. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)