Family launches natural dog treat company in honor of beloved Rottweiler

Out of adversity sometimes comes inspiration. For David Black II and his family, the adversity came in the form of their beloved family member, Omega, dying from heatstroke two years ago.

"We started our business off of our Rottweiler Omega," recalled Black. "Omega was a great dog and a great part of our family as well."

But in that hardship, Black and his family found hope. One of the things Omega loved was when Black would give him a homemade smoked dog bone treat. In that inspiration, Omega Bones was born.

"We lightly smoke dog bones, beef femur bones." shared Black. "The bone marrow is a good source of protein for the dogs."

Black knows first-hand that there are a lot of benefits like vitamins and iron, some of the benefits are intentionally added.

"We do season them slightly with garlic and rosemary, which is good in the state of Florida. It keeps fleas off your pets as well," Black explained. "We want to continue to do research and offer our customer’s dog the best treats possible."

Black and his crew also work to keep them the most natural treats possible.

"No preservatives are added to anything that we offer our pets," he said. "We offer fresh options as well as the smoked options."

It truly is a labor borne out of love and respect for a furry family member.

"Before he passed away, he had a litter, we kept his son," shared Black.

So the family has Deuce to remember his father Omega.

Learn more about Omega Bones here or by calling (727) 637-5272.

