Man wanted for murder of 16-year-old at Avon Park car wash arrested, deputies say

A man wanted for the murder of his 16-year-old cousin has been arrested more than a year later, the Highlands County Sheriff's Office said. This comes after a news conference with the boy's family who pleaded with the public for help tracking down the suspect.

Johntravious Perry, 26, has been on the run since the shooting happened back in December of 2020, according to investigators. Now more than a year later, Perry was arrested after deputies received a tip that he was celebrating his birthday at his grandmother's home, according to HCSO officials.

Deputies said they arrested him Wednesday evening on one count of second degree murder. Perry is accused of shooting his 16-year-old cousin Dre'sean Williams at an Avon Park car wash on West Hal McRae Boulevard on December 1, 2020.

During a news conference with Williams' family, his mother Christina Guffey was one pleading for help in catching the person responsible. Guffey said her son was a star on the football field at Avon Park High School, but his life was cut short a year and a half ago.

"He was just the sweetest. He’s such a loyal friend. Once he was your friend, he was your friend forever. He was just the best," Williams' mother Christina Guffey said.

Guffey said earlier on that day back in 2020, Williams and his family were having a friendly egg fight. Later, he and two of his cousins went to the Avon Park car wash to wash off their cars. That’s when Kiara Griffin, one of Williams' cousins, said Perry showed up.

"They pulled up to the car wash and started throwing eggs at the car even more and then from there it escalated. I guess an argument broke out," Griffin said.

Deputies said after the argument broke out at the car wash, Perry pulled out a gun and shot Williams.

Perry was booked into the Highlands County Jail, deputies confirmed.