Family of USF student killed near campus creates Connor Lynch Legacy Fund in his memory

It’s been nearly a month since Connor Lynch, 19, a sophomore at the University of South Florida, was killed while riding his scooter near campus.

Connor’s family started the Connor Lynch Legacy Fund in his memory.

His family is also still looking for answers about exactly what happened the night of the crash.

Connor’s mother, Michelle Lynch, said his death still feels surreal. She said he would’ve turned 20 years old on March 13.

"It's been horrific," Michelle Lynch said. "It's been absolutely awful. To know that he's not going to come through the door again singing his silly songs or doing his dances."

Lynch described her son as gregarious, outgoing and a big personality.

"He really wanted to be his own boss," she said. "He wanted to be an entrepreneur major. And, I found in his apartment countless pages of handwritten notes on how to start a business."

On Feb. 22, Lynch said she was startled when she checked the location of Connor’s phone.

"Every night before bed, I would check his Life360, to see if he was out," she said. "‘Do I need to leave my ringer on? Is he at his apartment?’ And, he was at the hospital."

Lynch said she immediately called Connor, but he didn’t answer, so she went straight to the hospital.

She said doctors delivered the news that Connor died in a crash.

"It's indescribable," she said. "It's an out-of-body experience. You hit your knees. You ask God to take you instead. It's awful."

Lynch said they still have very little information about what happened that night.

"All I know is he was riding his scooter and a car turned left in front of him and hit him, Lynch said. "That's all I know."

As Connor’s family tries to process his death and navigate life without him, they want to keep his big dreams alive.

The Connor Lynch Legacy Fund was created to fund scholarships for other USF students to pursue their dreams.

"As a way for him to be able to continue to give back to the school he loved so much, and to help other students go on to live their dreams," Lynch said. "Unfortunately, the way he'll never be able to."

Lynch said they need more answers about the crash though, in order to fully process Connor’s death.

"I'm sure the person driving the car has to live with this for the rest of their life, and that's a penalty and a punishment that I don't think anybody wants," she said. "So I just want answers, though."

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office confirms the crash happened the night of Feb. 22 at the intersection of N. 42nd Street and E. Fletcher Avenue.

Investigators said the investigation is still active, and could not share any further information at this time.

For more information on the Connor Lynch Legacy Fund, click here.

