Family pleads for public's help to find gunman who fatally shot young mother in front of her children

The family of a young mother who was shot and killed in front of her children is pleading for the public's help to find her killer.

K'Mia Simmons was a passenger in Parise Lovett Jr's Volvo on Tuesday evening in St. Pete when a gunman in another car opened fire on their vehicle.

Police said Simmons was struck at least once by a bullet while she was holding her 1-year-old baby in her arms.

"She covered her baby with her body to make sure that nothing happened to her baby," the victim's mom, Linda Simmons, said Thursday during the family's press conference.

Her 2-year-old daughter was in the back seat, where a second bullet barely missed the toddler, Chief Anthony Holloway said.

"The bullet went right through the booster seat, so it was probably the position of the baby, that's the only reason why that baby is alive today," Holloway added.

First responders rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she passed away hours later.

Police said Simmons was not the intended target; her family says the shooter was targeting the driver, Parise, who is known as PJ.

Investigators say they have not spoken in person with PJ, who is the father of one of K'Mia's children. They said he left the scene of the shooting and dropped the two young girls off with family members, leaving Simmons behind in the vehicle.

"You're not a man, you're a coward. Any real man wouldn't have left my sister to die on the streets," K'Mia's sister, Lashawn Laster, said. "Your daughter, your baby, she cries for 10, 11 hours straight... She's yearning and missing her mom."

The family pleaded with him to cooperate with investigators.

"PJ, you know who did this," Linda Simmons said. "You need to come forward if you love her like you say you do."

Laster said the victim's two daughters are devastated over the loss of their mother.

"We're hurting as a whole family, but it's two beautiful little girls that this is going to affect for the rest of their lives," she said. "My 2-year-old niece had to watch her mom die."

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7780, or call Crime Stoppers of Pinellas at 800-873-TIPS. You may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.