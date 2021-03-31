St. Pete police search for suspect who fatally shot young mother in front of children

article

Police in St. Petersburg are continuing to search for the gunman who shot and killed a young mother while she was in a car with her children Tuesday, they said.

The shooting occurred on 22nd Street South at 18th Ave. S. around 6:15 p.m. The young mom was identified as 21-year-old K’Mia Simmons.

Investigators said Simmons was in the passenger seat of a Volvo near the corner of the intersection when an unidentified person started shooting from another vehicle. She was struck at least once before first responders rushed her to a nearby hospital.

Officials said she passed away hours later.

Police said several people were in the area when the shots were fired. They don’t believe the suspect was targeting Simmons, but they do believe the shooter targeted the vehicle she was in. Officials said she was with her two small children and a man when the shooting occurred. No one else inside the vehicle was hurt.

"The fact that this was a car full of people there were two adults and two children in this car and the fact that someone fired shots at this vehicle with those children in the car and then other innocent by standards in the area is extremely concerning," said Yolanda Fernandez, spokesperson for the St. Pete Police Department.

Anyone with information on the suspect or motive is asked to call the police at 727-893-7780.

