Family prepares to say goodbye to 4-year-old as killer remains free

Nearly two weeks and there’s still no justice for the family of 4-year-old Suni Bell, the little girl shot and killed while riding in a car along Hillsborough Avenue.

Sunni was killed back on the night of August 22. At the time, she was riding in the back seat, heading down Hillsborough, when her car was targeted and shot.

Police released video of a dark colored sedan that they want to identify. But since then, there have been multiple pleas for justice, rallies, and marches. Police even went door to door handing out fliers, but still, no one has come forward and no one has been arrested.

PREVIOUS: Family holds vigil for 4-year-old killed when bullet pierced car she was riding in

Suni will be laid to rest Saturday while the person who killed her eludes capture.

"I actually responded there that night. I, myself, have a 4-year-old. I couldn’t help but to think to be that mom, to have your child taken away so tragically like that," offered TPD’s Rose Angelakopoulos. "If you hear anything, as minor as it may seem, let us know."

Nearly $10,000 is being offered from CrimeStoppers of Tampa Bay for information that leads to an arrest.

Advertisement

PREVIOUS: Tampa residents call for justice, end to gun violence after shooting death of 4-year-old girl

