Family searching for hit-and-run driver who nearly killed St. Pete man

Ten days after a man was nearly killed in a hit-and-run crash -- his brother is speaking out, trying to get someone with information to come forward.



"It has really took a toll on us as a family for sure," Richard Zolciak told FOX 13 Sunday.



His thirty-eight-year-old brother Justin remains in a medically induced coma in an intensive care unit, while the person who ran him over and didn’t stop hasn’t been arrested.



"He’s fighting to stay with us. Please do the right thing. Call the police department. Please help us," Richard said.



Police identified surveillance video of the vehicle involved – they think it’s a Jeep Compass or a similar SUV around the same size.



The crash happened on the evening of January 13th at 15th Avenue South and 22nd Street South.



Detectives say the vehicle was making an eastbound turn when Justin was hit while walking in a crosswalk.



Justin is expected to survive, but his family says he has several broken bones and a collapsed lung,



If anyone recognizes the car or knows anything about this case, please call Investigators at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD & Tip to TIP-411 (847-411).

