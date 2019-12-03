Farm donates more than 400 Christmas trees to military families

article

More than 400 Christmas trees have been donated to U.S. military families this holiday season by a Michigan-based farm.

Organizers with Wahmhoff Farms Nursery said 465 donated Christmas trees were loaded onto two FedEx trailers Monday, Dec. 2 by almost 100 volunteers.

This year's Christmas trees are headed to Fort Knox and Fort Hood military bases.

"Merry Christmas you guys!" they said. "Thank you all so much for another successful Trees for Troops loading event!"