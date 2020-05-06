Farm-fresh corn available to Pasco students today, for free

School districts around the Bay Area have been providing free lunches to students through the coronavirus shutdowns. But students in Pasco County are in for a special treat today.

Pasco is offering farm-fresh sweet corn, “on the cob and in the husk,” to students at three locations, starting at 10 a.m.:

- Chasco Elementary School, 7906 Ridge Road in Port Richey

- Pine View Middle School, 5334 Parkway Boulevard in Land O’Lakes

- Pasco High School, 36850 State Road 52 in Dade City

It’s the first in a series of “Farm Fresh Pop-Up” events, the district says.

“When we get in a shipment of donated fruit or vegetables from a local farmer, we determine where and when we will distribute it – usually the next day, since the goal is to get it out to the public as quickly as possible,” a district Facebook post explained. “The corn will be distributed on a drive-thru basis. We will practice safe social distancing and wear masks. We ask that members of the public remain in their vehicles. Just pop the trunk and we’ll do the rest.”

The district plans other pop-ups in the future as more produce becomes available.

Wednesday’s corn is thanks to Feeding Florida and Scotlynn Sweet-Pac Growers.

