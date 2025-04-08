Fashion is timeless at a Brooksville senior center as residents build confidence and spread joy

The Brief Brooksville seniors recently put on a fashion show at the Grande Senior Living. Event organizers said the fashion show helps build confidence for residents. The models wore everything from evening attire to casual chic.



A group of Brooksville seniors recently strutted their stuff and took center stage at the Grande Senior Living in a fashion show designed to celebrate their spirit and individuality.

"We had a makeup artist and it gave them time or a chance to really be a superstar for the day, or supermodel, I should say," explained Kelly Dunn, activity director at the Grande Senior Living.

From elegant evening wear to casual chic, the models, who ranged in age from their 80s to even their 90s, prove that fashion truly is timeless.

"We did elegant and spring to give everybody the opportunity to wear something that they were comfortable and in love with," Dunn explained. "Some of them chose things that they had, others we provided, and we found them things that they wanted to wear."

Mary Jane Daigle, who is 93 years young, says this is a dream come true.

"It’s too bad I'm not younger, I might go into the profession," Daigle shared. "It's kind of fun."

Staff members and volunteers helped organize the event, turning the common area into a dazzling runway.

"Anything I can do to help out is what I do," explained volunteer Phyllis Smith. Yeah, I like it. You know, I'm a retired teacher, so I need something to keep me busy."

It’s not just about fashion; it’s about building confidence and bringing joy to residents and their loved ones.

"The fashion show was a little about fashion, but it's a lot more than fashion. It was a way to build self-confidence among our seniors, and they all rallied together," Dunn explained.

With laughter, and even a few surprise dance moves on the runway, it's all about making memories. And for many, it’s a reminder that no matter your age, you can still shine.

