Fatal crash closes portion of Fowler Avenue
TAMPA, Fla. - All westbound lanes of Fowler Avenue are expected to be closed for several hours Wednesday morning while police investigate a fatal crash.
According to the Tampa Police Department, a pickup truck struck a bicycle on the 1500 block of East Fowler Avenue, killing the cyclist.
Traffic from westbound Fowler is being diverted onto 17th St. while officers investigate.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Officers investigate a fatal crash involving a bicyclist on Fowler Avenue.