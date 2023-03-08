Expand / Collapse search

Fatal crash closes portion of Fowler Avenue

By FOX 13 News Staff
Tampa
A pickup truck hit and killed a bicyclist on Fowler Ave Wednesday morning, according to police.

TAMPA, Fla. - All westbound lanes of Fowler Avenue are expected to be closed for several hours Wednesday morning while police investigate a fatal crash. 

According to the Tampa Police Department, a pickup truck struck a bicycle on the 1500 block of East Fowler Avenue, killing the cyclist. 

Traffic from westbound Fowler is being diverted onto 17th St. while officers investigate. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 
 

Officers investigate a fatal crash involving a bicyclist on Fowler Avenue.

