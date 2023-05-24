Fatal Dade City shooting under investigation

One man lost his life Tuesday night after investigators say an argument in Dade City erupted in gunfire.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, two men got into a verbal altercation, which turned physical, shortly before 8 p.m. in the Oak Street area.

Deputies say one of the men was fatally shot during the fight. They add the shooter stayed at the scene and all parties involved have been located.

According to PCSO, this is an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

The shooting is under investigation.