Fatal traffic crash closes Kennedy Blvd. Saturday afternoon

The westbound traffic lanes of Kennedy Blvd. closed between N. Dale Mabry Hwy and N. Lois Ave Saturday afternoon while officers investigated a traffic crash.

According to the Tampa Police Department, the crash appears to have resulted from the driver of one vehicle suffering a fatal medical episode. Officers said his vehicle hit two other vehicles.

No critical injuries have been reported from the occupants of those two vehicles, according to police.

Police expect the road to be closed for approximately 30 minutes.

