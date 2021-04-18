Fatal Winter Haven officer-involved shooting under investigation 

One person was killed Saturday night in an officer-involved shooting, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 10:10 p.m. in Southeast Winter Haven.

According to PCSO, the Winter Haven Police Department was responding to an armed disturbance call when the shooting occurred.

Deputies say the shooting involved an armed 52-year-old armed suspect but did not release many details. They did say no officers or others were injured in the shooting.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and Winter Haven Police Chief David Brannen will discuss the officer-involved shooting during a press conference Sunday at 5 p.m.

